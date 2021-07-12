Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:YMAB) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $133,920.00.

Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $144,680.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $136,600.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.83. 100,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,404. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.