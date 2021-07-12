Michael R. Keller Acquires 20,000 Shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Stock

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Director Michael R. Keller acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SLGG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.88. 284,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,377,251. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.24. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $1,403,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Super League Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $792,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Super League Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 76,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 69,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.

