Bitcoin Zero Hits Market Cap of $28,777.55 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $28,777.55 and $18.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00045011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00112207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00159188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,036.21 or 0.99563756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.74 or 0.00957604 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

