CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) Director Sells $524,000.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NYSE:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $524,000.00.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $515,200.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $499,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $742,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:CARG traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.23. 1,157,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,596. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

