Teresa Deluca Sells 2,633 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NYSE:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NYSE:SGRY) Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65.

Shares of NYSE:SGRY traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.10. The stock had a trading volume of 224,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,848. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $69.58.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.