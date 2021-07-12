Vanilla Network (VNLA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11,938.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $11,938.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $9.79 or 0.00029672 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00111866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00159284 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,065.48 or 1.00182475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.93 or 0.00960247 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 823,285 coins and its circulating supply is 658,126 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

