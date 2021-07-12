Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

NYSE DOC traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,855. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 55.6% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

