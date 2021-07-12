Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Diversey Holdings Ltd. is a provider of hygiene, infection prevention and cleaning solutions. Diversey Holdings Ltd. is based in FORT MILL, S.C. “

DSEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

DSEY stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 845,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,623. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter valued at about $147,207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth about $74,536,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth about $44,153,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth about $43,001,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the first quarter worth about $40,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

