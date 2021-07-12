Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:KTOS) Director Sells 7,761 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:KTOS) Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $205,666.50.

NYSE:KTOS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 533,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,053. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $34.11.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.