Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCOI) VP Raymond B. Kummer Sells 2,400 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCOI) VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $184,824.00.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.63. The stock had a trading volume of 180,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,875. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $90.96.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

