Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCOI) VP Raymond B. Kummer Sells 2,400 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCOI) VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $184,824.00.
Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.63. The stock had a trading volume of 180,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,875. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $90.96.
About Cogent Communications
