Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NYSE:EFSC) President Scott Richard Goodman Sells 4,000 Shares

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NYSE:EFSC) President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00.

NYSE EFSC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.88. 84,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,143. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

