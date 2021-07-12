Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NYSE:EFSC) President Scott Richard Goodman Sells 4,000 Shares

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NYSE:EFSC) President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00.
NYSE EFSC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.88. 84,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,143. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $52.00.
Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile
See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.