Dai (DAI) Price Tops $1.00

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $5.50 billion and approximately $312.40 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00053048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00016673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.73 or 0.00889504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005417 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00045099 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,496,887,100 coins and its circulating supply is 5,496,886,611 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

