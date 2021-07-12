QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.660-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $567.30 million-$567.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.42 million.QIAGEN also updated its FY21 guidance to at least 2.42 EPS.

QIAGEN stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.79. 2,530,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.24. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.11.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

