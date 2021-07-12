Helen of Troy Limited (NYSE:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg Sells 1,300 Shares

Helen of Troy Limited (NYSE:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $292,656.00.

Julien Mininberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Julien Mininberg sold 4,565 shares of Helen of Troy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.58, for a total value of $1,075,422.70.

NYSE HELE traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.00. 302,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,919. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

