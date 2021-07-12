Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPH) Director Howard Lee Sells 15,827 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPH) Director Howard Lee sold 15,827 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $305,461.10.

AMPH stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.03. The company had a trading volume of 167,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,174. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $21.44.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

