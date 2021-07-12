Bob D. Brown Sells 10,000 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DRNA) EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00.

DRNA stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,659. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $39.67.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

