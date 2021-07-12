MongoDB, Inc. (NYSE:MDB) Director Sells $330,000.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NYSE:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $330,000.00.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 4,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.55, for a total value of $1,522,200.00.

Shares of NYSE MDB traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $350.69. 584,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,781. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.27 and a 52-week high of $428.96.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

