Bao Finance Price Reaches $0.0006 (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $19.63 million and $1.20 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00045221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00112337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00160035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,089.95 or 1.00160543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.81 or 0.00961978 BTC.

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (?) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (??) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

