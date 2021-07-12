Poolz Finance Hits Market Cap of $3.26 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for about $2.06 or 0.00006230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $275,004.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00045221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00112337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00160035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,089.95 or 1.00160543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.81 or 0.00961978 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

