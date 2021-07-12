Anchor Protocol (ANC) Price Tops $2.05 on Major Exchanges

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 12th. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $177.23 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00006220 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008076 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00009327 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,248,620 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

