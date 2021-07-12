Broadcom Inc. (NYSE:AVGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NYSE:AVGO) to announce earnings of $6.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.66. Broadcom posted earnings per share of $5.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $27.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.98 to $27.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $30.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.55 to $30.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Shares of NYSE:AVGO traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $485.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,276,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,032. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $304.18 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

