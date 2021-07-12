Seagen Inc. (NYSE:SGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NYSE:SGEN) to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.38). Seagen reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seagen.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $195,450.00. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.04, for a total transaction of $4,609,595.12.

SGEN stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.97. 808,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,146. Seagen has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

