Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) SVP Sells $1,000,473.12 in Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 11,628 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,000,473.12.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.68. 78,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,451. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 17.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $567,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after purchasing an additional 108,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 44.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

