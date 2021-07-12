Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:MLAB) CEO Sells 1,350 Shares of Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:MLAB) CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $356,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:MLAB traded up $5.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $284.93. 18,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,161. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.54 and a 12-month high of $307.97.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

