AXT, Inc. (NYSE:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young Sells 40,000 Shares

AXT, Inc. (NYSE:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $419,200.00.

Shares of AXT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.50. 193,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,531. AXT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

