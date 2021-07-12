ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) COO Jeffrey Zwelling Sells 19,912 Shares

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) COO Jeffrey Zwelling sold 19,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $479,082.72.

Jeffrey Zwelling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jeffrey Zwelling sold 12,852 shares of ZipRecruiter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $269,892.00.

NYSE ZIP traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $25.17. 404,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,870. ZipRecruiter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71.

ZipRecruiter, Inc operates an online employment marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. Its platform provides various solutions, such as job posting, online interviews, job alerts, match scores, and application updates. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

