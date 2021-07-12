Phantasma Trading 13.1% Lower Over Last Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000448 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $15.11 million and $318,589.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,157.08 or 0.99965943 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00039427 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007364 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00056508 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000919 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 101,765,516 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

