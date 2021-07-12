Sanjay Mehta Sells 5,212 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,212 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $684,700.44.
Shares of NYSE TER traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.08. The stock had a trading volume of 985,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,641. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90.
Teradyne Company Profile
Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.