GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDRX) Insider Sells $490,625.00 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDRX) insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $490,625.00.

Shares of GDRX traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,578. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $64.22.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

