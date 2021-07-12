Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) Insider Sells $1,145,760.00 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,145,760.00.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,274,918.40.

On Monday, June 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00.

Shares of NYSE PTON traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.31. 7,360,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,539,626. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.23 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.