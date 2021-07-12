Insider Selling: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $718,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.21. 662,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,911. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.98, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 3.33. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -37.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.