Endor Protocol (EDR) One Day Volume Hits $136,736.00

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $136,736.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 22.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.00383141 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001286 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003166 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000178 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00012670 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

