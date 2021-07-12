Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Atotech (ATC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Atotech (NYSE: ATC) in the last few weeks:

7/7/2021 – Atotech was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Atotech Limited is a specialty chemical technology as well as electroplating solution company. It delivers chemistry, equipment, services and software for technology applications through an integrated systems and solutions approach. The company serves smartphones and other consumer electronics, communications infrastructure, and computing, as well as industrial and consumer applications such as automotive, heavy machinery, and household appliances. Atotech Limited is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

7/6/2021 – Atotech was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

7/6/2021 – Atotech was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.50.

7/2/2021 – Atotech was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

7/1/2021 – Atotech is now covered by analysts at CL King. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Atotech was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Shares of ATC stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $24.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,013. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. Atotech Limited has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Atotech Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Atotech in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atotech in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Atotech in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atotech in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Atotech in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

