Fibre Devices Ltd Ip Sells 5,044 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NYSE:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NYSE:IPGP) major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $1,060,248.80. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,517. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $262.55.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.