Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 100,000 Shares

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Mission Produce stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.49. 424,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,601. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 96,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

