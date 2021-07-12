TPI Composites, Inc. (NYSE:TPIC) Director Sells $919,000.00 in Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NYSE:TPIC) Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $919,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:TPIC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,233. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $81.36.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

