Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NYSE:TWST) CFO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NYSE:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 8,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $827,040.00.

NYSE:TWST traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.60. The stock had a trading volume of 312,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,254. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $214.07.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

