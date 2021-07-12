Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NYSE:TWST) CFO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NYSE:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 8,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $827,040.00.
NYSE:TWST traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.60. The stock had a trading volume of 312,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,254. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $214.07.
About Twist Bioscience
