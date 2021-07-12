Bezant (BZNT) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 382.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 50.5% higher against the US dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $12,357.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00053105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.86 or 0.00896730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Bezant Profile

BZNT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

