Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALSMY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Alstom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ALSMY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.39. 257,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,632. Alstom has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

