Aegis Reaffirms Buy Rating for Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Aegis in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 108.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of Entera Bio stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 292,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,676,706. Entera Bio has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,448.54% and a negative return on equity of 243.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Entera Bio will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entera Bio by 2.9% in the first quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Entera Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Entera Bio by 66.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

