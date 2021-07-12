Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:CLMT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,302. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.73. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 168,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

