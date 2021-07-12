Maureen B. Short Sells 22,725 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NYSE:RCII) Stock

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NYSE:RCII) CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25.

NYSE RCII traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $53.26. 474,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,998. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $66.70.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

