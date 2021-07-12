Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NYSE:NTRA) COO Sells 12,073 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NYSE:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $1,270,200.33.

On Friday, June 4th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,395 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $428,556.45.

On Thursday, July 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,032 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $230,306.88.

On Monday, June 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,381 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $162,364.17.

NYSE NTRA traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,434. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $127.19.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

