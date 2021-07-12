Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NYSE:VRSK) Insider Sells 6,371 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NYSE:VRSK) insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77.

NYSE:VRSK traded down $1.69 on Monday, reaching $180.02. The stock had a trading volume of 533,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,814. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

