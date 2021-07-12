TurtleCoin Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $220,291.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 105,755,635,953 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

