Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to post sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $6.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $17.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,460,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 14,831,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,484 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,365 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,090,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,408,000 after purchasing an additional 188,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,620,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,076,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,825,000 after purchasing an additional 447,381 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

