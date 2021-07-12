Autonio (NIOX) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $8.04 million and approximately $173,720.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0896 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00044891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00112365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00158345 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,177.99 or 1.00054548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.11 or 0.00959325 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,808,357 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

