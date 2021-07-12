Gary E. Dickerson Sells 115,259 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NYSE:AMAT) Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NYSE:AMAT) CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 115,259 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $16,144,328.13.

NYSE:AMAT traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.80. 5,373,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,184,635. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.