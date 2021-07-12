Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ORGO) Major Shareholder Albert Erani Family Trust Date Sells 150,000 Shares

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ORGO) major shareholder Albert Erani Family Trust Date sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:ORGO traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $16.84. 513,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,242. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.
