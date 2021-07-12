Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ORGO) Major Shareholder Albert Erani Family Trust Date Sells 150,000 Shares

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ORGO) major shareholder Albert Erani Family Trust Date sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:ORGO traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $16.84. 513,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,242. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

