Insider Selling: Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:RCKT) Director Sells 35,085 Shares of Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:RCKT) Director Gotham Makker sold 35,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,643,732.25.

RCKT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.47. 381,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,789. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

